10,000 Rohingyas to receive SIM cards, 100 get them on first day

A total of 10,000 Rohingyas living in the camps of Ukhia and Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar are set to receive mobile phone SIM cards.

On the first day of the campaign, held on Monday, 100 Rohingya community leaders received their SIM cards. Starting today, Tuesday, at least 500 Rohingyas will be given SIM cards daily.

The SIM distribution campaign was inaugurated Monday afternoon at the Madhurchhara camp in Ukhia by Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, refugee relief and repatriation commissioner (RRRC) and additional secretary.

During the event, he handed over SIM cards to the president and executive committee members of the United Council of Rohang (UCR), a Rohingya community organisation.