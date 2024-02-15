Journalist’s dismembered body found in Bogura

The police recovered dismembered body of journalist Manjurul Islam, 49, from the east side of Joy Filling Station in Adamdighi's Muril Bazar on Naogaon-Bogura road around 11:00pm on Wednesday.

Manjurul was upazila correspondent of Dainik Bhorer Kagoj and son of late Mohammad Ali Master from Ujjalata village under Amdighi upazila.

The police recovered his body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College morgue for autopsy.

Family members and colleagues raised questions as to whether Manjurul died in a road accident or was killed.