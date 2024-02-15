Journalist’s dismembered body found in Bogura
The police recovered dismembered body of journalist Manjurul Islam, 49, from the east side of Joy Filling Station in Adamdighi's Muril Bazar on Naogaon-Bogura road around 11:00pm on Wednesday.
Manjurul was upazila correspondent of Dainik Bhorer Kagoj and son of late Mohammad Ali Master from Ujjalata village under Amdighi upazila.
The police recovered his body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College morgue for autopsy.
Family members and colleagues raised questions as to whether Manjurul died in a road accident or was killed.
Manjurul’s brother Mosharraf Hossain termed the death mysterious and urged the police to investigate the incident thoroughly.
Amdighi press club’s president Hafizar Rahman said the body of any road accident victims does not usually get dismembered. Manjurul’s clothes and helmet were unscathed.
He also said that none believes that Manjurul died in a road accident.
Family members said Manjurul was at a programme of a club till 10:00pm on Wednesday. After having dinner there, Manjurul dropped a relative at Gobindapur village in Dupchanchia upazila. The locals spotted the dismembered body on the road at around 11:00pm and informed the police. The police and fire service later recovered his body.
Amdighi police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Rajesh Kumar Chakrabarty said an unnatural death case has been filed over the death of Manjurul.
The police are investigating the case with due importance, he added.