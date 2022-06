Police in a drive arrested former ward councilor Shamsuzzaman Helali, a Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader, in a sabotage case from Bahaddarhat area of the district on Friday night, reports BSS.

Helali was the Amir of city’s Panchliash thana unit of Metropolitan Jamaat-e-Islami and son of Abdus Sattar of city’s Arkan Housing Society.