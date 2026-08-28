“Swear you won’t do anything to me”: Mobarak’s conversation with police before his arrest

In the video, a police officer can be heard telling Mobarak, “If you want to save your life, drop the weapon and surrender to us. We will save your life. We have received information that people are waiting outside to kill you. We have come to save you.”

Mobarak replied, “There will be problems if I surrender the weapon.”

The officer again urged him to surrender, saying, “Mobarak, we have come here for your own good. Surrender. You have no other chance of survival. We have come to save you. Drop the weapon and do not waste time. There is no other way for you to get out of here. Police do not kill people anymore.”

Mobarak nevertheless replied, “I will not drop the weapon.”

Another officer at the scene then said, “No one will harm you if you hand over the weapon. Why would we kill you? I am the OC telling you to hand it over.”