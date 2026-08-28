“Swear you won’t do anything to me”: Mobarak’s conversation with police before his arrest
"Top terror" Mobarak Hossain, also known as "Gola Kata Mobarak", was hiding with firearms in the false ceiling of a room, while police stood outside. As officers attempted to enter the room, Mobarak opened fire, shooting six rounds in quick succession. Police also returned fire.
At one stage of the operation, officers asked him to surrender to save his life. Mobarak, however, said he wanted assurances about his safety before giving himself up.
Police launched the operation on 26 August to arrest Mobarak in the Shahnagar area of Lelang union in Fatikchhari of Chattogram. A video showing a conversation between Mobarak and police officers during the operation later spread on social media.
In the video, a police officer can be heard telling Mobarak, “If you want to save your life, drop the weapon and surrender to us. We will save your life. We have received information that people are waiting outside to kill you. We have come to save you.”
Mobarak replied, “There will be problems if I surrender the weapon.”
The officer again urged him to surrender, saying, “Mobarak, we have come here for your own good. Surrender. You have no other chance of survival. We have come to save you. Drop the weapon and do not waste time. There is no other way for you to get out of here. Police do not kill people anymore.”
Mobarak nevertheless replied, “I will not drop the weapon.”
Another officer at the scene then said, “No one will harm you if you hand over the weapon. Why would we kill you? I am the OC telling you to hand it over.”
Mobarak then asked the police to move away.
The officers replied, “No, we will not leave. Mobarak, hand over the weapon. Drop it. Come down first.”
At one point, Mobarak said, “Swear that you will not harm me.”
The officers reassured him, saying, “We will not harm you. We swear to God, we will not do anything to you. Give the weapon to this elderly man (who is inside the house). You will have nothing to worry about. Give the weapon to him.”
One of the officers added, “We have Chinese rifles, SMGs, everything. Mobarak, Emon (David Emon) has been arrested. You are not a more powerful goon than Emon.”
Mobarak replied, “Sir, I will speak in a little while. One request...swear that you will not harm me.”
An officer again said, “We have already sworn. By God, we will not harm you. Drop the weapon. By God, we will not do anything to you. Nothing will happen to you.”
Mobarak was then heard saying, “Thank you, thank you. That is good.”
The officer then addressed the elderly man inside the house, saying, “Sir, please take the weapon. Please take it.”
Police said Mobarak faces several cases in Chattogram city over allegations including murder and extortion. He is believed to be an associate of Chattogram’s top fugitive criminal Sajjad Ali, alias Boro Sajjad, who is currently abroad.
Three of Mobarak’s associates were also arrested. Police recovered three pistols, 23 rounds of pistol ammunition and four shotgun cartridges from them.
Additional Superintendent of Police Kazi Mohammad Tarek Aziz of Chattogram district police, who led the operation, told Prothom Alo that Mobarak continued firing at police officers during the raid.
Five police officers, including himself, were injured by bullets fired by Mobarak, he said.
However, police eventually brought Mobarak down from the false ceiling and arrested him.