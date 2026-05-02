Garment workers block road in Ctg over unpaid wages, causing long tailbacks

Workers of a garment factory have blocked the busy Arakan Road in Chattogram city, demanding payment of overdue wages and overtime.

The blockade began around 11:00 am today, Saturday in the C&B area of the city, causing severe traffic congestion on the key thoroughfare. As of 3:00 pm, when this report was filed, the blockade was still under way.

The workers said they are employed at a garment factory owned by Azim Group located in the Kalurghat BSCIC Industrial Area of the city. They alleged that one and a half months’ wages and four months’ overtime remain unpaid.