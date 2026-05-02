Garment workers block road in Ctg over unpaid wages, causing long tailbacks
Workers of a garment factory have blocked the busy Arakan Road in Chattogram city, demanding payment of overdue wages and overtime.
The blockade began around 11:00 am today, Saturday in the C&B area of the city, causing severe traffic congestion on the key thoroughfare. As of 3:00 pm, when this report was filed, the blockade was still under way.
The workers said they are employed at a garment factory owned by Azim Group located in the Kalurghat BSCIC Industrial Area of the city. They alleged that one and a half months’ wages and four months’ overtime remain unpaid.
Despite repeated demands, the management has not cleared the dues. The workers therefore walked out of the factory on Saturday morning and later blocked the nearby Arakan Road.
The blockade has effectively brought traffic on one of the city’s busiest and most important roads to a standstill. Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded, causing significant distress for commuters. Many have been forced to continue their journeys on foot.
The disruption has also halted the movement of goods-laden vehicles from other factories in the industrial area. Meanwhile, a large number of law enforcement personnel have been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control, even as the workers’ protest continues.
When asked for comment Kazi Md Bidhan Abid, assistant commissioner (Panchlaish) of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police, told Prothom Alo at 3:00 pm on Saturday, “The workers have stated that the Azim Group management has kept their wages and overtime in arrears. This issue has reportedly persisted since 2022, leading to the current protest.”
The police official added, “Discussions are underway with both the owners and the workers to bring the situation under control. However, the workers insist that the owners must come to the spot and address them directly. Only then they will vacate the road.”