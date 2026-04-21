Arrest warrant against MP Amir Hamza in Sirajganj

Earlier, the court had directed Amir Hamza to appear on 21 April in connection with the case. However, his absence on the scheduled date prompted the court to issue the arrest warrant.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Nasir Uddin told Prothom Alo that the summons had been issued on 2 April, instructing the MP to appear before the court.

“As he did not appear on the fixed date, the court has ordered his arrest in the defamation case,” he said.

When contacted around noon, Amir Hamza briefly told this correspondent he was in a vehicle and would speak later. Responding to questions about the warrant, he said he was unaware of the matter.