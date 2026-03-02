Bangladeshi man killed in Iranian missile strike
Saleh Ahmed last visited Moulvibazar 4 months ago
Saleh Ahmed, originally from Barlekha upazila in Moulvibazar, had been living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for the past 35 years.
He was known as Saleh Ahmed in his hometown, although he used the name Ahmed Ali while abroad.
He last visited Bangladesh the previous year and returned to Dubai four months ago. He will not return home alive again.
Saleh Ahmed died on Saturday night in a missile strike launched by Iran in Ajman city, Dubai.
Saleh hailed from the Gaziteka (Bashtala) village in Barlekha. According to his family, an Iranian missile struck his vehicle sometime after iftar on Saturday, killing him instantly.
He worked as a water tanker driver in Ajman city. At the time of the attack, he had gone out in his vehicle to supply water.
His two younger brothers, Zakir Hossain and Borhan Ahmed, also live in Ajman. They informed the family about his death.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday night, Shelly Begum, wife of Saleh’s younger brother Zakir Hossain, said, “Last year my brother-in-law came to the country. About four months ago, he returned to Dubai. On 27 February, Friday, he last spoke to his wife over the phone. The following night, on Saturday, we received news of his death.”
Saleh Ahmed leaves behind his wife, three sons and one daughter. They all live in Bangladesh.
Shelly Begum told Prothom Alo, “We first received the news at around 10 pm on Saturday that Saleh Ahmed had died in the bombing. However, we could not fully confirm it at the time. His two brothers, who live in Ajman city, went to the hospital there, but they did not get the opportunity to see him.”
The two brothers later informed family members that members of the Dubai armed forces had taken Saleh to hospital immediately after the missile struck his vehicle.
They confirmed his death through his guarantor (local employer in Dubai). His body remains at the hospital.
Shelly Begum also said, “Before the incident, Saleh Ahmed sent a voice recording to his brothers on their mobile phones, saying that he would speak to them at around 10 pm. However, he died in the bombing before that.”
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barlekha police station, Moniruzzaman Khan, said the police had visited Saleh Ahmed’s home.
He added that police had confirmed the death based on information provided by the family.