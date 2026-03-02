Saleh Ahmed last visited Moulvibazar 4 months ago

Saleh Ahmed, originally from Barlekha upazila in Moulvibazar, had been living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for the past 35 years.

He was known as Saleh Ahmed in his hometown, although he used the name Ahmed Ali while abroad.

He last visited Bangladesh the previous year and returned to Dubai four months ago. He will not return home alive again.

Saleh Ahmed died on Saturday night in a missile strike launched by Iran in Ajman city, Dubai.