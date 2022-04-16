Two arrested over Naogaon’s Daul Barbakpur High School incident

The arrestees have been identified as QM Sayeed Tito, 60, a resident of Sadar Upazila and Kazi Samshuzzoha Milon, 45, of Kushar Centre area.

The arrestees were among about 20-30 people against whom the teacher Amodini Pal filed a case for falsely implicating her in the incident.

Amodini Pal, assistant headmistress of Daul Barbakpur High School in Mohadebpur filed a case on 9 April against the people, including the school’s head teacher Dharani Kant Barman, school managing committee president Mahmudul Hasan Sumon and Salauddin Ahmed, a resident of Gaherpur village in Porsha upazila.

Later, police conducted a special drive and arrested the two from Librarypatti and Kushar Centre areas of the upazila at around 3:30am on Friday, siad Azam Uddin Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Mahadebpur police station.