Two die after ‘inhaling toxic gas’ inside septic tank

Around 10:00am, Shariful got down into the septic tank of the building owned by Nipen Das in Anandadhap village of the Alamdanga municipality area. When he failed to return, Sagar entered the tank to check what happened.
When both failed to return, Sagar’s family members informed the Alamdanga Fire Service and Civil Defence.
A team came and pulled the duo out of the septic tank and rushed them to Alamdanga upazila health complex, where physicians declared them dead on arrival, said Mokhlesur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Alamdanga fire service station.
Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Alamdanga police station, said a team was sent to the spot for a probe.