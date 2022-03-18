Local News

Two die after ‘inhaling toxic gas’ inside septic tank

Prothom Alo English Desk
Fire service men take the two to hospital
Two persons died allegedly after inhaling toxic gas inside the septic tank of an under-construction building in Chuadanga on Friday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as sanitation worker -- Shariful Islam, 30, of Kalyanpur village in Kushtia, and Sagar Das, 15, the grandson of the building owner.

Around 10:00am, Shariful got down into the septic tank of the building owned by Nipen Das in Anandadhap village of the Alamdanga municipality area. When he failed to return, Sagar entered the tank to check what happened.

When both failed to return, Sagar’s family members informed the Alamdanga Fire Service and Civil Defence.

A team came and pulled the duo out of the septic tank and rushed them to Alamdanga upazila health complex, where physicians declared them dead on arrival, said Mokhlesur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Alamdanga fire service station.

Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Alamdanga police station, said a team was sent to the spot for a probe.

