Two killed in 'gunshots' after Sarail police station comes under attack

Two bodies including a minor boy were recovered after Hefazat-e-Islam supporters clashed with police in Brahmanbaria’s Sarail amid the general strike on Sunday.

Stick-wielding hartal supporters have taken positions on roads in the upazila since morning.

The deceased are Hadis Mia alias Kalon Mia, 23, son of Altab Ali of Khatihata village in Budhol union parishad and Al Amin, 12, son of Sufi Ali of Kuttapara village of upazila sadar.

Hadis Mia’s elder brother Mawlana Abdur Rahim, 38, told Prothom Alo, “My brother died on the spot by police firing. His body is in our house now.”

Minor boy Al Amin breathed his last around half an hour after he was taken at the district sadar hospital, school teacher Al Emran and union parishad member Sadek Mia confirmed.

Residential medical officer of Brahmanbaria 250-bed general hospital Rana Nurus Shams confirmed the death of Al Amin.

Superintendent of the hospital Shawkat Ali said relatives have taken the body of the youth.

Police, however, could not confirm the news of deaths.