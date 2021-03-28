Two killed in 'gunshots' after Sarail police station comes under attack

Two bodies including a minor boy were recovered after Hefazat-e-Islam supporters clashed with police in Brahmanbaria’s Sarail amid the general strike on Sunday.
Stick-wielding hartal supporters have taken positions on roads in the upazila since morning.
The deceased are Hadis Mia alias Kalon Mia, 23, son of Altab Ali of Khatihata village in Budhol union parishad and Al Amin, 12, son of Sufi Ali of Kuttapara village of upazila sadar.
Hadis Mia’s elder brother Mawlana Abdur Rahim, 38, told Prothom Alo, “My brother died on the spot by police firing. His body is in our house now.”
Minor boy Al Amin breathed his last around half an hour after he was taken at the district sadar hospital, school teacher Al Emran and union parishad member Sadek Mia confirmed.
Residential medical officer of Brahmanbaria 250-bed general hospital Rana Nurus Shams confirmed the death of Al Amin.
Superintendent of the hospital Shawkat Ali said relatives have taken the body of the youth.
Police, however, could not confirm the news of deaths.
Police and witnesses said hartal supporters attacked Khatihata highway police station on Dhaka-Sylhet highway’s Sarail intersection at around 11:45am. They vandalised and torched the police station. Later police shot at the protestors.
Senior assistant police super of Sarail circle Anisur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “No untoward incident took place other than the incident of the highway police station although tension was prevailing in Sarail upazila. Many police personnel were injured at the attack in the highway police station. Full information of the incident could not be known as yet.”
Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Sarail Ariful Haque told Prothom Alo at 12:45pm that the situation is ‘normal’ there.
Students of different madrasas and other local people were seen besieging different points of the upazila. They were carrying sticks with them. The hartal supporters obstructed the movement of vehicle by placing tree logs, electric poles and setting tires on fire.