Two men beaten for boarding ferry with mayor Taposh's convoy

Two men were mercilessly beaten for boarding a ferry designated for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh at Banglabazar ferry ghat in Madaripur.

The victims alleged that persons in charge of mayor Taposh's protocol beat them up at around 7:00 in the evening on Saturday.

Local people rescued Dhaka Super Export company chairman Nuh Alam Rajib, 38, and official of the same company Rashed Bhuiyan, 35, and took them to a local private clinic.

Nuh Alam Rajib told Prothom Alo on Sunday, “We boarded the ferry with permission from police deployed at the ferry ghat. Some people of mayor’s protocol with wireless sets and pistols asked us to get off. They started to beat us up when we requested them to let us stay on the ferry. They would’ve killed us if police and local people had not come to our rescue.”