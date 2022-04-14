Local News

Two youth killed in Jhenidah clash over toll collection

Staff Correspondent
Jhenaidah
default-image

Two youth were killed in a clash between two groups over collecting toll of Kotchandpur municipality in Jhenidah.

The incident took place on Thursday morning at Chowgachha bus station in Kotchandpur.

The deceased are Jibon Hossain, 22, son of Feroz Hossain of Talmil para, and Akhtar Hossain, 23, son of Abu Taleb of Alanggi village.

Two more were injured in the incident. They are: Sohag Hossain, 25, son of Daud Hossain, and Sabbir Hossain, 21, son of Nazim Uddin. Both are residents of Solemanpur para in Kotchandpur municipality.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Police have detained two youth- Emon Hossain and Kamal Hossain over the incident.

Locals said toll is collected from the small vehicles while entering into the city via Chowgachha bus station. On Thursday, Emon Hossain and his associates were collecting toll at the bus station. Another group came to the place and tried to control the toll collection at around 10:00am.

Advertisement

At a stage, two groups locked into the clash and attacked each other with sharp weapons. In the clash, Jibon Hossain, Akhtar Hossain, Sohag Hossain and Sabbir Hossain were critically injured.

Locals took the injured to the hospital where on-duty physician Israt Zarin declared Jibon Hossain dead. Later, three others were sent to the Jessore hospital for treatment. But Akhtar succumbed to his injury on the way to the hospital.

Kotchandpur police station officer-in-charge Md Moin Uddin said two suspects have been detained over the incident. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to keep the situation under control.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement