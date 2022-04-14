Two youth killed in Jhenidah clash over toll collection

Police have detained two youth- Emon Hossain and Kamal Hossain over the incident.
Locals said toll is collected from the small vehicles while entering into the city via Chowgachha bus station. On Thursday, Emon Hossain and his associates were collecting toll at the bus station. Another group came to the place and tried to control the toll collection at around 10:00am.
At a stage, two groups locked into the clash and attacked each other with sharp weapons. In the clash, Jibon Hossain, Akhtar Hossain, Sohag Hossain and Sabbir Hossain were critically injured.
Locals took the injured to the hospital where on-duty physician Israt Zarin declared Jibon Hossain dead. Later, three others were sent to the Jessore hospital for treatment. But Akhtar succumbed to his injury on the way to the hospital.
Kotchandpur police station officer-in-charge Md Moin Uddin said two suspects have been detained over the incident. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to keep the situation under control.