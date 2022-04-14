Two youth killed in Jhenidah clash over toll collection

Two youth were killed in a clash between two groups over collecting toll of Kotchandpur municipality in Jhenidah.

The incident took place on Thursday morning at Chowgachha bus station in Kotchandpur.

The deceased are Jibon Hossain, 22, son of Feroz Hossain of Talmil para, and Akhtar Hossain, 23, son of Abu Taleb of Alanggi village.

Two more were injured in the incident. They are: Sohag Hossain, 25, son of Daud Hossain, and Sabbir Hossain, 21, son of Nazim Uddin. Both are residents of Solemanpur para in Kotchandpur municipality.