Two youths found hanging in Gaibandha

Advertisement
Biswajit Kumar of the Sadar police station said that Mrinal and Sumon left their homes two days back on the pretext of going to Dhaka. “But on Thursday morning, local people found their bodies hanging from a tree.”
Advertisement
Police have sent the bodies to the local hospital morgue for post-mortem. Photos of three persons, a knife and a bag were also found near the bodies, the official said.
The families of the two victims suspect foul play. “We have launched a probe,” Biswajit said.