Two youths found hanging in Gaibandha

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bodies of two youths were found hanging from a tree in Pathandanga Dulabari village of Gaibandha Sadar upazila on Thursday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Mrinal Chandra Das, 26, and Sumon Chandra Das, 27, of the village.

Biswajit Kumar of the Sadar police station said that Mrinal and Sumon left their homes two days back on the pretext of going to Dhaka. “But on Thursday morning, local people found their bodies hanging from a tree.”

Police have sent the bodies to the local hospital morgue for post-mortem. Photos of three persons, a knife and a bag were also found near the bodies, the official said.

The families of the two victims suspect foul play. “We have launched a probe,” Biswajit said.

