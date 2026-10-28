CUET students return to classes after 36-day shutdown, vow to continue VC reinstatement movement

Students at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) returned to classes on Wednesday after a 36-day “complete shutdown”, but said their movement demanding the reinstatement of the outgoing vice-chancellor (VC) would continue.

A visit to the Department of Urban and Regional Planning on Wednesday morning found classes under way for different batches in separate classrooms, although student attendance was somewhat lower than usual. A similar picture was seen in several other departments.

Professor Fowzia Gulshana Rashid, head of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, said, “Classes for all batches in our department resumed today. Teachers and students have returned to the classrooms.”

Classes did not resume in several departments, including Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Biomedical Engineering.