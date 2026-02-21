Mongla Port to undergo radical changes in 6 months: Shipping Minister
Shipping Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam on Saturday said radical changes will be brought to the management of Mongla Port within the next 180 days.
He made the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting the port in the afternoon.
The minister said, considering the port’s importance to the national economy and foreign trade, existing problems will be identified and discussed with the Prime Minister.
“As per the Prime Minister’s instructions, steps will be taken to develop the port, which will have a positive impact on employment in the region, communication and the overall economy,” he said.
He said the government plans to centre import and export activities around Mongla Port by utilising the vast potential of the south-western region.
“If the necessary facilities are ensured to use the port’s full capacity, Mongla Port will soon become a full-fledged and effective port like Chittagong Port,” he added.
The minister said Mongla Port has been included in the government’s 180-day priority action plan and expressed hope that visible changes will be seen within the next six months.
Stating that there will be no disparity between Chittagong and Mongla ports in terms of development, he said Mongla Port’s potential will be fully utilised and it will be transformed into a modern and capable port.
Replying to a question about the resumption of cancelled or suspended development agreements with some neighbouring countries, the minister said the agreements will be reviewed with national interest given top priority. Those that caused losses will be examined carefully before any decision on reimplementation.
Shaikh Rabiul, who also serves as Railway Minister, said a suspension bridge over the Mongla River is needed and the matter will be considered on a priority basis. He also said initiatives will be taken to operate multiple trains on the Mongla–Khulna railway route by adding new coaches and engines as soon as possible.
Earlier, the minister attended a view-exchange meeting at the Mongla Port Authority conference room.
Among others, State Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Sheikh Faridul Islam, Shipping Secretary Nurunnahar Chowdhury, Chairman of Mongla Port Authority Rear Admiral Shaheen Rahman, and senior officials, were present.