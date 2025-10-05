Khagrachhari: 13 shops gutted in midnight fire at Guimara

At least 13 shops have been gutted in a fire at Jaliapara Bazar in Guimara upazila of Khagrachhari. The fire broke out late last night. Local residents, along with efforts from members of the army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and the Fire Service brought the fire under control.

According to Matiranga Fire Service Station, the fire was reported at around 1:40 am early on Sunday. Two fire service units then rushed to the scene and began efforts to douse the flames. The fire was finally brought under control around 3:55 am.