Kishoreganj youth fighting for Russian forces killed in Ukrainian drone strike

A youth named Md Riyad Rashid (28) from Kishoreganj had gone to fight against Ukraine on behalf of the Russian army. He was killed in a drone strike by opposing forces, according to one of his friends who was stationed in the same Russian military camp.

Riyad Rashid was the son of Abdur Rashid from Majhirkona village in Jafarabad union of Karimganj upazila in the district. News of his death has cast a shadow of grief over the family home.

Family sources said that around 7:00 pm yesterday Friday, Riyad Rashid’s friend Limon Dutta informed them of the death through Facebook Messenger. Limon Dutta, a resident of Narsingdi district, had been in the same military camp in Russia with Riyad.