Kishoreganj youth fighting for Russian forces killed in Ukrainian drone strike
A youth named Md Riyad Rashid (28) from Kishoreganj had gone to fight against Ukraine on behalf of the Russian army. He was killed in a drone strike by opposing forces, according to one of his friends who was stationed in the same Russian military camp.
Riyad Rashid was the son of Abdur Rashid from Majhirkona village in Jafarabad union of Karimganj upazila in the district. News of his death has cast a shadow of grief over the family home.
Family sources said that around 7:00 pm yesterday Friday, Riyad Rashid’s friend Limon Dutta informed them of the death through Facebook Messenger. Limon Dutta, a resident of Narsingdi district, had been in the same military camp in Russia with Riyad.
Riyad’s cousin Zahirul Islam said Limon Dutta told them that a drone strike took place on 2 May near the Ukraine border controlled by Russia. Two Bangladeshi soldiers and one Nigerian soldier were killed in the attack, while three others were injured. Limon Dutta himself lost a leg in the strike and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital there. Yesterday, after confirming Riyad Rashid’s death, Limon informed the family.
It was learned that Riyad was the fourth among five siblings. He had gone to Russia in October 2024 to work for a company. On 7 April this year, Riyad and many other Bangladeshis joined the Russian army. His batch number was 735.
Zahirul Islam further said the family last spoke with Riyad Rashid on 28 April. Riyad’s body has still not been found.
Riyad Rashid’s father, former teacher of Jafarabad High School Abdur Rashid, said tearfully, “Riyad did not tell me about joining the army. Had I known, I would never have allowed my son to join. We still cannot find his body. They say it may have been completely destroyed in the drone strike. How can a father endure such pain?”
Chairman of Jafarabad union Abu Sadat Md Sayem said, “Riyad Rashid was like a younger brother. After hearing the news, I went to his home. The entire family is devastated with grief. I do not know how to console them in this situation. The government should stand beside the family.”
Officer in charge of Karimganj Police Station Md Emranul Kabir said police visited Riyad Rashid’s home after receiving the news. They confirmed the death through family sources.