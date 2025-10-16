RUCSU goes to polls to today, 16 elections in 72 years

The election for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), hall unions, and student representatives to the Senate will be held today, Thursday. This will mark the 17th RUCSU election in the university’s 72-year history. Like other public universities in the country, no student union elections were held in Rajshahi University since 1990.

After three and a half decades, the RUCSU election has garnered enthusiasm among students. Meanwhile, the university administration said they have completed all necessary preparations for the voting. Polls will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in 990 booths across 17 centers in nine buildings on campus. Security has been tightened in and around the university. A large number of police, along with members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), have been deployed.

Vice Chancellor Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib told Prothom Alo on Wednesday, “Overall, the candidates and their supporters have showed responsibility. If they continue this behavior tomorrow (Thursday) and the following day (Friday), and if teachers, officials, and employees treat the process as a trust, then the entire election will remain transparent.”