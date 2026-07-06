UPDF and JSS exchange bullets, 3 killed in Khagrachhari

Three people were killed in a gunfight between the regional political organisations–the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF–Prosit) and the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS)--in Khagrachhari today, Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Madhumangal Para in Chengi Union of Panchhari Upazila in the district at around midday.