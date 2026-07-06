UPDF and JSS exchange bullets, 3 killed in Khagrachhari
Three people were killed in a gunfight between the regional political organisations–the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF–Prosit) and the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS)--in Khagrachhari today, Monday, police said.
The incident took place at Madhumangal Para in Chengi Union of Panchhari Upazila in the district at around midday.
Panchhari police station officer-in-charge Md Ferdous Wahid confirmed the deaths, saying the two rival groups exchanged gunfire over a dispute for territorial dominance.
"The gunfight broke out at Madhumangal Para around midday, leaving three people dead," he said.
The OC said the identities of the deceased had yet to be established. Police have been dispatched to the scene, and further details will be released after the bodies have been recovered.
Neither the JSS nor the UPDF had issued any immediate statement on the incident.