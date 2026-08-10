Rajshahi University exhibition artwork removed following backlash over comparing ’24 to ’71
An artwork displayed at an exhibition organised at Rajshahi University marking the 2024 mass uprising has drawn criticism for allegedly portraying the uprising as more significant than the 1971 Liberation War.
The artwork has sparked mixed reactions among the teachers and students and was removed from the exhibition following the criticism.
The three-day exhibition, titled ‘July Mass Uprising: Free Homeland through Colours’, was inaugurated at the university’s Senate Building premises on Sunday.
Organised by the university administration to mark July Mass Uprising Day 2026, the exhibition will continue until 8:00 pm on Tuesday. A total of 80 artworks are on display here.
The artwork in question depicts a clenched fist holding a weighing scale. The number ‘71’ is written in red on one side of the scale, while ‘24’ is written in dark colour on the other. The side marked ‘24’ is tilted slightly downward.
Several teachers and students alleged that the presentation puts greater importance on the 2024 July mass uprising than the 1971 Liberation War.
Fuad Ratul, convener of the university unit of the Socialist Students’ Front, said the forces defeated in 1971 have always tried to place the two histories against each other.
“We have always said that 2024 and 1971 cannot be compared. But the forces defeated in 1971 have always tried to pit the two histories against each other. This serves the narrative of the Awami League ultimately, whose activities have been banned,” he said.
“How could something like this be included in an exhibition organised by the university administration?” he asked.
Sultan Ahmed Rahi, president of the Rajshahi University unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), said the artwork disrespected history and the spirit of the Liberation War.
“It is very unfortunate. If it was done intentionally, it is not merely a distortion of an artwork but also a disrespect to our history and ideals. The Liberation War of 1971 is a glorious chapter of our independence and sacrifice and its dignity must be preserved. At the same time, 2024 is also an important chapter in our history and deserves proper recognition. But 2024 can never be made greater by belittling or concealing 1971,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Hafez Mehedi Hasan, general secretary of the Rajshahi University unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir, called for recognising the two events in their respective contexts.
He said 1971 and 2024 were events that took place in different circumstances and urged people not to pit the two periods against each other, but to move forward by drawing inspiration from both.
Artist's explanation
The artist, however, described the artwork as an allegorical representation. Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, the artist said the artwork might appear at first glance to give less importance to 1971 than 2024, but that was not the intention.
According to the artist, since the July uprising, a group of people have been trying to pit 2024 against the Liberation War of 1971. The weighing scale was used as a visual metaphor, while small pebbles placed beside ‘24’ made that side appear heavier.
Artwork sent without verification
Asked how the artwork was approved for the exhibition, Professor Ariful Islam, the teacher in charge of the event, said he had been performing the duties in the absence of the dean.
He said he had only signed a letter and that the artworks had been sent without being verified.
University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Abdul Alim said he had seen some discussion about the matter online and would comment after learning the details.
“1971 was our struggle for sovereignty and existence, while 2024 was a struggle against a fascist government. The two can never be the same,” he remarked.
University Public Relations Administrator Professor SM Kamruzzaman said the artwork was removed from the exhibition on Monday following the criticism.
He said the exhibition was organised mainly under the supervision of the Faculty of Fine Arts, while the university administration was responsible for determining the exhibition space at the Senate Building.
The university administration will not allow any controversial matter to be given scope, he said.