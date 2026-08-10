Rajshahi University exhibition artwork removed following backlash over comparing ’24 to ’71

An artwork displayed at an exhibition organised at Rajshahi University marking the 2024 mass uprising has drawn criticism for allegedly portraying the uprising as more significant than the 1971 Liberation War.

The artwork has sparked mixed reactions among the teachers and students and was removed from the exhibition following the criticism.

The three-day exhibition, titled ‘July Mass Uprising: Free Homeland through Colours’, was inaugurated at the university’s Senate Building premises on Sunday.

Organised by the university administration to mark July Mass Uprising Day 2026, the exhibition will continue until 8:00 pm on Tuesday. A total of 80 artworks are on display here.