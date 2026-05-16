Four brothers died from toxic gas, Oman police urge people not to sleep in closed vehicles

Police in Oman have launched an investigation into the deaths of four expatriate Bangladeshi brothers. Citing the Royal Oman Police, a report published in the Times of Oman said the four died after inhaling carbon monoxide gas emitted from the air conditioner exhaust while the vehicle’s engine was running. Following the incident, police issued a warning against sleeping inside enclosed vehicles.

Leaders of the Chattogram Association Oman told Prothom Alo that on Wednesday evening, the four brothers were travelling from the Barka area to Muladdah in Oman. After 8:00 pm, one of them sent a voice message to a relative saying they were feeling ill. Sending their location, he said they were in no condition to even get out of the vehicle.They were having difficulty breathing and foaming from their mouths and noses. They also called their mother and asked for prayers. Later, local residents spotted the four unconscious inside a vehicle parked in front of a clinic and informed the police. Police arrived at the scene, opened the vehicle, and recovered their bodies.

The four deceased brothers were Rashidul Islam, Shahedul Islam, Sirajul Islam, and Shahidul Islam.

Meanwhile, relatives confirmed this afternoon, Saturday, that the bodies of the four expatriate brothers are expected to arrive in Bangladesh next Tuesday afternoon. The victims’ relatives, the Bangladesh Embassy, and leaders of the Chattogram Association Oman have completed arrangements to bring all four bodies home on the same flight.