Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff

Upazila Health Complex sources said that the vaccination drive began at the centre on Tuesday morning but it ran out of vaccines by noon.
When Mirza Ataur Rahman Jewel, the storekeeper of the hospital, came out and announced that they ran out of vaccines, Nurul got agitated and attacked him.
Upon knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and arrested Nurul.
Md Zafar Iqbal, officer-in-charge (OC) of Atpara Police Station, said a case was filed against Nurul in this regard. "He will be produced in a court on Wednesday," he said.