University student trampled to death by wild elephant

Prothom Alo English Desk

A university student was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kaptai in Rangamati district on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Avishek Pal, 21, a 2nd year student of Tejgaon Textile University in Dhaka.

The incident happened near Kamailyachhari area on Kaptai-Asambosti road around 9:00am.

Avishek's friend Sadman Sobahan Uday said when his five friends including Avishek were going to Rangamati from Kaptai Prashanti Park in a CNG-run autorickshaw two elephants blocked their road.

As Avishek got out of the autorickshaw to flee one of the elephants trampled him, said Avishek's friend.

Kaptai health department's medical officer Omar Faruq said Avishek died on the way to hospital.

Mohosin Talukdar, range officer of forest department's Kaptai range, said on 7 March a physically challenged man was killed by wild elephants on the same road.

