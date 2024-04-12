Tourists discouraged in Bandarban’s Ruma
Local administration of the district discouraged tourism in Ruma upazila of the hilly district Friday.
The tourists are not allowed to book hotel rooms or visit any spots in the upazila until the joint operation is over.
The directive stated that no jeep can be taken to any tourist spots and tourists should not be taken to anywhere even by waterways in the upazila of Bandarban district.
The instruction was given in a notification signed by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Didarul Alam on 9 April.
On 2 April, Chattogram Hill Tracts based Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) looted money from Ruma upazila Sonali Bank, snatched arms and ammunition from Ansar members and kidnapped the manager of the bank.
On the next day in Thanchi upazila of the district, the robbers looted money from the upazila Krishi and Sonali bank branches.
As many as 59 people have been held in these incidents of robbery carried out by the KNF.