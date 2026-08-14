2 ships collide at Chittagong port waters, one develops crack in engine room
An oil tanker carrying around 33,000 tonnes of diesel collided with another anchored bulk carrier in the waters of Chittagong port.
The collision caused a crack of about one square metre on one side of the oil tanker’s engine room, allowing water to enter. The vessel also experienced a temporary power outage.
However, the cargo tanks containing diesel remain intact, and no oil has spilled into the sea, according to the Chittagong Port Authority.
The Port Authority disclosed the matter in a press release issued at 6:00 pm today, Friday.
According to the press release, the oil tanker MT Sea Spike collided with the anchored bulk carrier MV Sun Shine at 12:25 pm. The port authority initially suspects that the accident occurred because the oil tanker was unable to maintain control due to strong currents. However, the actual cause of the accident will be known after an investigation.
The port authority said all the cargo tanks of the Sea Spike remain intact. No water has entered any of the tanks, and there has been no oil leakage from the vessel. However, the collision caused a crack of about one square metre at the rear of the left side of the vessel’s engine room. Water entered through the crack, causing a temporary power outage on the vessel.
Its radio communication system has been kept operational with the help of emergency batteries. Two anchors have been dropped to keep the vessel stable. The port authority said the vessel is expected to remain safely afloat even during low tide, based on calculations of the tides.
Asked about the incident, Chittagong Port Secretary Syed Refayet Hamim told Prothom Alo that the Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard joined the port authority in rescue and assistance operations following the accident. The port’s tugboat Kandari-8 is working at the scene. At the same time, shipping agent Pride Shipping has been instructed to arrange for the diesel on board the vessel to be unloaded as quickly as possible.
A salvage company has also been instructed to repair the crack and salvage the vessel. The port authority is maintaining round-the-clock communication with the ship’s master. The situation is currently under control, and the accident has not disrupted vessel movement in the port channel, he added.