2 ships collide at Chittagong port waters, one develops crack in engine room

An oil tanker carrying around 33,000 tonnes of diesel collided with another anchored bulk carrier in the waters of Chittagong port.

The collision caused a crack of about one square metre on one side of the oil tanker’s engine room, allowing water to enter. The vessel also experienced a temporary power outage.

However, the cargo tanks containing diesel remain intact, and no oil has spilled into the sea, according to the Chittagong Port Authority.

The Port Authority disclosed the matter in a press release issued at 6:00 pm today, Friday.