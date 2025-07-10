Govt suspends NBR first secretary Tanzina
The government has suspended National Board of Revenue (NBR) first secretary Tanzina Rais on charges of absentension and desertion.
An official order has been issued in this connection in the public interest on Thursday.
The authorities stated that in view of the circumstances, it was deemed necessary and expedient to suspend Rais from service with immediate effect.
During the suspension period, she will be entitled to subsistence allowance in accordance with the relevant rules, the order said.
The suspension order takes effect immediately.