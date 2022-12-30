EU to provide €23m to PKSF for extreme poverty reduction

The PPEPP-EU Project will support 215,000 most vulnerable, extremely poor households (about 860,000 people) in 145 unions of 12 districts where poverty rates are higher than the national average.

The specific objective of the project is to help the target people to rise out of extreme poverty and make significant progress along a pathway towards prosperity.

The project will work in the flood-prone river basin area of the northwestern region (Rangpur, Kurigram, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Nilphamari and Gaibandha), cyclone and saline-prone southwestern region (Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Patuakhali and Bhola), and northeast haor region (Kishoreganj) and some ethnic minority clusters in the north.