One killed after two armed groups exchange fire along Myanmar border

Police said the slain was identified as Hamid Ullah, 27, and the wounded as Muhib Ullah, 25, who was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Ukhia police station officer-in-charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali told Prothom Alo that two bullet-hit Rohingya men were taken to MSF hospital at Kutupalong on Wednesday morning. Of them, Hamid Ullah succumbed to his injuries.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar sadar hospital morgue for autopsy. Efforts are underway to find out detailed information about them. Both of them are suspected to be members of the Myanmar separatist force as they wore a colorful uniform.