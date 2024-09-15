Former minister Farhad Hossain arrested
Former public administration minister Farhad Hossain has been arrested from the capital’s Eskaton area.
The Rapid Action Battalion's (RAB) legal and media wing made the disclosure through a text message, saying that the elite force members arrested him Saturday night, under a case filed over the incidents of firing and killing during the recent student movement.
However, it did not disclose any specific case or any specific police station regarding the arrest.
In the face of student-led mass uprising, Sheikh Hasina stepped down as prime minister and departed home on 5 August. With the latest one, a total of 25 ministers, lawmakers, advisers, and top leaders of the Awami League government have so far been arrested under various cases.