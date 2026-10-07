Photo of shoes hanging from Bir Sreshtho Hamidur Rahman sculpture on Facebook, sparking outrage

Bir Muktijoddha (freedom fighter) Mohammad Kamaluzzaman said he sent someone to remove the shoes after learning about the incident.

“I saw the matter on social media and sent a man named Shamim Hossain there. Shamim went there and removed the shoes,” he said.

Expressing outrage, Kamaluzzaman said, “This is extremely unfortunate. Further action will be taken over the matter.”

Several local businesspeople, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they noticed the shoes when they arrived to open their shops in the morning. Discussions and criticism began immediately, they said. Shortly afterwards, someone came and removed the shoes.

Several freedom fighters said Bir Sreshtho Hamidur Rahman is a source of pride for Jhenaidah and the entire country. He made history through his bravery and sacrifice during the Liberation War.