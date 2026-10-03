5 children ‘sold’ in one village

Uttar Charpukhiya is a village in Katiadi, Kishoreganj. According to local residents, parents in this village have sold five children over the past six years—four of these incidents occurring in the last two years alone. Two of the children belong to the same couple.

Two fathers, however, claim they gave their children up for adoption without any monetary transaction. Three of the children remain completely untraceable to their families. The latest allegation of child selling reached the local police station.

This correspondent visited the village on 12 September. Local residents reported that one child had even been resold a second time. Across multiple households, two recurring themes surfaced repeatedly: drug addiction and poverty.

On 2 September, Farzana Begum, a resident of the village, gave birth to a baby boy. Her husband, Jakir Miya, an auto-rickshaw driver, filed a written complaint with the police station on 6 September, alleging that she had sold the infant within hours of birth. He filed the complaint against five people, including his wife and relatives, claiming he was kept entirely in the dark. Farzana, on the other hand, insists that it was her husband who carried out the transaction.