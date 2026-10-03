Prothom Alo investigation
5 children ‘sold’ in one village
Uttar Charpukhiya is a village in Katiadi, Kishoreganj. According to local residents, parents in this village have sold five children over the past six years—four of these incidents occurring in the last two years alone. Two of the children belong to the same couple.
Two fathers, however, claim they gave their children up for adoption without any monetary transaction. Three of the children remain completely untraceable to their families. The latest allegation of child selling reached the local police station.
This correspondent visited the village on 12 September. Local residents reported that one child had even been resold a second time. Across multiple households, two recurring themes surfaced repeatedly: drug addiction and poverty.
On 2 September, Farzana Begum, a resident of the village, gave birth to a baby boy. Her husband, Jakir Miya, an auto-rickshaw driver, filed a written complaint with the police station on 6 September, alleging that she had sold the infant within hours of birth. He filed the complaint against five people, including his wife and relatives, claiming he was kept entirely in the dark. Farzana, on the other hand, insists that it was her husband who carried out the transaction.
A dilapidated house, a missing newborn
This correspondent visited Jakir Miya’s home in the morning. It was a dilapidated tin-shed house with rusted, perforated walls. In the courtyard, Jakir’s mother, Mina Begum, was cooking.
Waking up, Jakir claimed that his wife, Farzana, told him she had taken Tk 60,000 in exchange for the boy. Jakir said, “I couldn’t even see my son’s face. Now, not a single one of my three children is with me. I don’t even know where my boy is. My wife claims she doesn’t know either.”
Jakir stated that following the incident, Farzana stayed at her mother’s house and has since gone into hiding with their remaining two children. Later, when contacted over the phone, Farzana claimed, “It wasn’t me; my husband sold our child.” She further alleged that her husband is a drug addict.
Both husband and wife agreed on one detail: neither knows the whereabouts of their child. Meanwhile, on 29 September, Rafiqul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Katiadi police station, stated that Jakir Miya had withdrawn his complaint.
That morning, several people at a grocery shop near Jakir’s home were discussing child sales. At least six residents stated that drug addiction was the primary reason behind these incidents.
Suman Miya, a neighbour of Jakir, remarked, “Charpukhiya is no longer the village of the past; it has become ‘Madaakpukhiya’ (a den of drug-related activities). Everything is ruined because of drugs. Houses are ruined, families are ruined. Now people have started selling their own sons.”
Several others elsewhere in the village noted that the abuse of Yaba and cannabis has escalated. Weak communication links with the upazila administration have made drug control difficult.
Several officials from Katiadi police station acknowledged that Charpukhiya has a drug problem, though they were unable to immediately provide specific data. Furthermore, they suggested that poverty is a far greater issue.
Child sales under discussion
Another accused individual is Jakir Miya, locally known as ‘Ball Jakir’. Villagers allege that he and his wife, Ferdousi Begum, sold their third child two years ago for money. Several locals claimed that both of them were addicted to drugs.
As allegations of child selling spread, Ferdousi left for another location with her two children about a year ago. On the morning of 12 September, this correspondent visited their home looking for Ball Jakir. Instead of answering, he slipped away.
When located later, he claimed, “This wasn’t for drug money or anything like that; I gave the child up for adoption.” However, he could not identify who had taken the child.
When asked if he had seen his child in the last two years, he initially said “Yes”, then changed it to “No”, and finally admitted that he did not know the child’s whereabouts.
His younger brother, Russel Miya, who recently returned from abroad, said, “My brother is at home. But I do not know where my brother and sister-in-law’s children are.”
Where has Alhat gone?
Saddam Hossain, another resident of the village, faces allegations of handing over two of his children to others in exchange for money. A neighbour, Rehena Begum, 60, stated that Saddam has married three times over the past decade and is addicted to drugs. He had handed over his daughter from his first marriage to someone six years ago.
Saddam’s third wife, Sohena Begum, has three children. Neighbours stated that the couple sold their newborn son, Alhat, about six months ago. Rehena recalled seeing Saddam and Sohena at home four or five months ago, but Alhat was not with them. Now, none of them are seen around.
Dents and blade marks covered the walls of Saddam’s small tin house. Neighbours explained that when Saddam failed to get money for drugs, he would strike the tin walls.
His mother, Noor Jahan Begum, said, “There has been no word from my son (Saddam) for almost six months, so where would I find my grandson? Neither of them comes home or makes contact.”
She mentioned that the eldest granddaughter had been given up for adoption and that she knew her whereabouts. After a pause, she added that Alhat was also given up for adoption, though she does not know where he is.
Several villagers also reported that about 10 months ago, Asad Fakir and his wife, Soma Akter, sold their newborn child. Asad was at home that afternoon, though Soma was away. Asad claimed he gave the child up for adoption through a neighbour, Kutub Miya. He stated, “I did not sell my child for money. I gave him up for adoption to a relative.”
Local resident Kutub told Prothom Alo that his daughter had adopted the child and that no money changed hands. Asad maintains that the child is now with an expatriate family and that he and his wife check on the child occasionally.
However, no witnesses could be found for any of the child transfer incidents. Apart from Jakir Miya’s child, all the children were born at home. No birth registration records were found for any of them.
Administration investigating
Katiadi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Shamima Afroz, stated that they are investigating the allegations of child selling.
Rafiqul Islam, Chairman of the local Jalalpur Union Parishad, said that if the parents wish, he will assist in retrieving the five children. However, the parents themselves must show interest.
Rafiqul Islam, the newly appointed OC of Katiadi police station, mentioned that he has heard allegations of children being sold for drug money in Charpukhiya. In his view, however, poverty and a lack of awareness are the main reasons behind the sales or adoptions.
Most families in this agriculture-dependent village live in poverty. Sitting in Panchan Miya’s bakery shop, an elderly resident, Abu Kalam, observed that when people see large sums of money being obtained by selling a child, greed takes over for some. For others, it becomes a habit.