Eight die as picnic trawler capsizes in Munshiganj

At least eight people have died, and several others are missing after a picnic trawler capsized following a collision with a bulkhead in Munshiganj’s Louhajanj upazila, reports UNB.
There were 46 people onboard the trawler.
The incident took place around 8:00 pm on Saturday in the Khidirpara union (a tributary of Padma), said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.
So far, the bodies of two men, four women, and two children have been recovered, he added.
A team from the Bangladesh Coast Guard, a unit of Louhajanj fire station, and a diving unit of the fire service headquarters are working to rescue the remaining missing passengers.