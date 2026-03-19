10 hrs from Dhaka to Jamuna Bridge, Thakurgaon still far away

This Eid, I got a sudden leave from the office. By then, tickets for buses and trains were sold out. Thinking I wouldn't get any, I tried online and surprisingly managed to get a bus ticket by good fortune. The journey was on 18 March (Wednesday) at 10 PM. The bus would depart from Shyamoli, Dhaka, with the destination being Thakurgaon, a northern district.

Yesterday evening, Dhaka was hit by a severe rainstorm—a Kalbaishakhi. I felt uneasy about starting my journey in such weather, but I reassured myself that once I got on the bus, the ride would be comfortable. The news even reported, “No traffic congestion on the roads. This Eid journey is smooth.”

As the intensity of the storm and rain eased a bit, I left home. I loaded my luggage onto a rickshaw and went to Shyamoli. It was nearly 10 PM according to the clock. I saw the bus was about to leave. It's surprising to see buses leaving on time before Eid. Whatever the case, I hurriedly boarded the bus.