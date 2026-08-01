Schoolgirl attempts suicide after being tied to a tree and tortured in Gopalganj

A schoolgirl and a young man were allegedly tied to a tree and publicly subjected to physical and mental abuse in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj.

The girl's family claims she later attempted suicide by consuming poison after a video of the incident went viral on Facebook.

A video of the torture spread on Facebook on Friday night. The incident took place at a local higher secondary school in the afternoon on 28 July. The victim is an eighth-grade student (13) at the school.

Several local residents have complained that even though three days have passed since the incident occurred on school premises, the school authorities had taken no action. The incident has sparked anger among students, guardians and locals.