Schoolgirl attempts suicide after being tied to a tree and tortured in Gopalganj
A schoolgirl and a young man were allegedly tied to a tree and publicly subjected to physical and mental abuse in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj.
The girl's family claims she later attempted suicide by consuming poison after a video of the incident went viral on Facebook.
A video of the torture spread on Facebook on Friday night. The incident took place at a local higher secondary school in the afternoon on 28 July. The victim is an eighth-grade student (13) at the school.
Several local residents have complained that even though three days have passed since the incident occurred on school premises, the school authorities had taken no action. The incident has sparked anger among students, guardians and locals.
According to the viral video and local sources, the girl was brought to the school from outside the campus, while the young man was called from his home. Some people claimed they had seen the two in a compromising situation the previous day.
Later they were tied together with a towel to a debdaru tree inside the school compound, where they were allegedly physically and mentally abused in the presence of teachers, students and local residents.
Several people present recorded the incident on video, which was later circulated on social media.
The locals have alleged that the humiliation and mental trauma caused by the public abuse and the viral video drove the girl to attempt suicide.
She was first taken to a local health centre before being referred to the 250-bed Gopalganj General Hospital as her condition deteriorated. She is currently undergoing treatment there.
Locals alleged that Nayan Baroi, Joy Shikdar, Mission Roy and several others were involved in the incident.
Among them, Nayan Baraoi has claimed that after the pair were found in a compromising situation, some local youths were taking them past his house. "I took them to the school and handed them over to their guardians. I do not know anything about tying them to a tree or abusing them," he said.
The locals have alleged that the humiliation and mental trauma caused by the public abuse and the viral video drove the girl to attempt suicide. She was first taken to a local health centre before being referred to the 250-bed Gopalganj General Hospital as her condition deteriorated. She is currently undergoing treatment there.
Claiming that he was not at the school on the day of the incident, Headmaster Indrajit Sarker said he had heard about the matter.
He added that the president of the school management committee was also in Dhaka and that necessary action would be taken after discussing it with him upon his return.
Kashiani Police Station Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Mahfuzur Rahman said no complaint had yet been filed. He said police would investigate and take legal action if a complaint is received.