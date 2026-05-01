Arms snatched after attack on police in Narayanganj recovered within 4 rs, 3 held
Miscreants attacked police and snatched a shotgun while officers were investigating a robbery incident in Bandar, Narayanganj.
The incident took place around 2:00 am on Friday in the Puran Bandar Chowdhury Bari area of the upazila.
The shotgun was recovered by police in an abandoned condition around 6:00 am on Friday, four hours after the snatching. Three people have been detained on suspicion of involvement.
Two police members were injured in the attack. Among them, seriously injured constable Faisal Hossain has been admitted to Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital in Dhaka.
According to locals and police sources, around 11:30 pm on Thursday, Sifat, 28, Shaharia Tanvi, 29, and Abu Sufian, 29, from the Puran Bandar Chowdhury Bari area of Bandar upazila filed a complaint at Bandar police station, alleging that their mobile phones and money had been snatched.
Following the complaint, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ashraful Islam of the police station informed ASI Md Sohel Rana of Madanganj police outpost over the phone to conduct a preliminary investigation. Around 2:15 am, a police team led by ASI Sohel went to the house of Gulu Mia in the Puran Bandar Chowdhury Bari area along with the complainants.
Sensing the presence of police, 14–15 unidentified criminals attacked them with sharp weapons. They indiscriminately hacked constable Faisal, injuring his right hand and abdomen, and snatched the shotgun he was carrying. During the attack, ASI Sohel was also hacked below the knee on his right leg.
Upon receiving the news, additional police from Bandar police station and the outpost arrived and rescued the injured officers, taking them to Bandar Upazila Health Complex. Constable Faisal, in critical condition, was later admitted to Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital.
Police conducted a raid and, around 6:00 am on Friday, recovered the snatched shotgun in an abandoned condition from behind a tin-shed house belonging to tenant Amir Hossain at Gulu Mia’s residence in Habibnagar area of Puran Chowdhury Bari under Bandar police station.
Later, police detained three individuals from the area on suspicion of involvement. Their identities have not been disclosed for the sake of the investigation.
Regarding the matter, Narayanganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations) Tarek Al Mehdi told Prothom Alo that operations are ongoing to identify and arrest those involved. Preparations are underway to file a case.