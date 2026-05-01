Arms snatched after attack on police in Narayanganj recovered within 4 rs, 3 held

Miscreants attacked police and snatched a shotgun while officers were investigating a robbery incident in Bandar, Narayanganj.

The incident took place around 2:00 am on Friday in the Puran Bandar Chowdhury Bari area of the upazila.

The shotgun was recovered by police in an abandoned condition around 6:00 am on Friday, four hours after the snatching. Three people have been detained on suspicion of involvement.

Two police members were injured in the attack. Among them, seriously injured constable Faisal Hossain has been admitted to Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital in Dhaka.