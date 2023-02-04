Local News

Stolen device of Rampal Power Plant recovered in Dhaka, 4 arrested

Members of the theft racket that had stolen a costly device from Rampal Power Plant. Prothom Alo

Police in a drive recovered a coal testing machine (bomb calorimeter) worth Tk 4.7 million (47 lakh), which was stolen from Bagerhat’s Rampal Power Plant and arrested four members of a ‘theft racket’.

Officer-in-charge of Rampal Police Station, Mohammad Shamsuddin said the arrests were made on Thursday night, reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Rabbi Islam alias Golam Rabbi, 24, of Pirojpur district; Abdul Karim, 27, Kartik Sheel, 25, and Badsha Sheikh, 23, of Rampal upazila.

The ‘bomb calorimeter’ machine was stolen from the Rampal Power Plant on 14 January. A case was filed with Rampal Police Station in this regard on 16 January.

Police arrested those four men from different parts of the district on Thursday and based on their information recovered the stolen device from Dhaka’s Demra early Friday, said the OC.

The arrestees were produced before Bagerhat Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday.

