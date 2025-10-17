CEPZ factory fire brought under control after 17hrs

The devastating fire that broke out at a factory in the Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) was brought under control after 17 hours of frantic efforts, the Fire Service said on Friday morning.

A total of 25 firefighting units from several stations managed to bring the blaze under control around 7:15 am, said Jasim Uddin, Deputy Assistant Director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence in Agrabad.

The building has been declared as a fire-risk one, he said.