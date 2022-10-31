JnU student dies of dengue after 5 hrs of posting Facebook status

He was a student of 2014-15 session at the Zoology Department of the university.
Roman was admitted to Narail Sadar Hospital on Saturday night as he was suffering from high fever. Later he was found to be infected with dengue virus. Upon detection he posted the matter on his Facebook wall.
After five hours of posting the status, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Sunday at around 7 pm.
Meanwhile, Md Asaduzzaman Aslam, president of Jagannath University Chhatra Dal and general secretary Sujan Molla expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Roman.
They prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.