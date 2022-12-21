301kg touchstone idol recovered in Dinajpur

<p>Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered a touchstone idol weighing about 301 kilograms from Phulbari upazila in Dinajpur district on Tuesday afternoon, reports news agency UNB.</p><p>Some workers found the idol while digging soil under a government project along Amra border in Kazihal union of the upazila, said locals.</p>.<p>A team of the BGB-29 led by Commandant Lt Col Alamgir Kabir recovered the idol, they said.</p><p>BGB officer Alamgir said the market price of the idol is around Tk 30 million.</p>