Illegal resorts thrive across Cox's Bazar, administration inactive

Beside Patowartek beach in Ukhia, Cox’s Bazar, ‘Coral Beach Resort’ is under construction in an ecologically critical area (ECA). It is just a minute's walk from the fire-ravaged Tuptup Resort. Much like Tuptup, this establishment also lacks any fire safety measures or mandatory regulatory clearances.

During a visit to the resort on Sunday (18 October) afternoon, not even a single fire extinguisher was found. The resort is being built on roughly 10 bighas of land. A two-story building has already been constructed. Hasan Talukder, its Managing Director told Prothom Alo that more structures will be built in the future. He added that all required certificates would be obtained step by step.

The Department of Environment had previously issued a notice to shut down the fire-ravaged Tuptup Resort. The Cox’s Bazar Development Authority (CDA) served notices twice to demolish it. The Fire Service had also identified it as risky and issued a warning. Despite this, the resort continued operating without the required approvals or fire safety arrangements.