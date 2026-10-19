Illegal resorts thrive across Cox's Bazar, administration inactive
Beside Patowartek beach in Ukhia, Cox’s Bazar, ‘Coral Beach Resort’ is under construction in an ecologically critical area (ECA). It is just a minute's walk from the fire-ravaged Tuptup Resort. Much like Tuptup, this establishment also lacks any fire safety measures or mandatory regulatory clearances.
During a visit to the resort on Sunday (18 October) afternoon, not even a single fire extinguisher was found. The resort is being built on roughly 10 bighas of land. A two-story building has already been constructed. Hasan Talukder, its Managing Director told Prothom Alo that more structures will be built in the future. He added that all required certificates would be obtained step by step.
The Department of Environment had previously issued a notice to shut down the fire-ravaged Tuptup Resort. The Cox’s Bazar Development Authority (CDA) served notices twice to demolish it. The Fire Service had also identified it as risky and issued a warning. Despite this, the resort continued operating without the required approvals or fire safety arrangements.
On Saturday (17 October) morning, a devastating fire at the resort claimed the lives of 10 tourists. Six of them belonged to the same family. Following this tragedy, tourist safety and irregularities in resort construction have returned to the spotlight.
On the day after the deadly fire at Tuptup, an on-site visit across nearly 30 kilometers of the Cox’s Bazar Marine Drive revealed ongoing construction of new resorts, cottages and guest rooms without valid approvals. Even an eight-story hotel in the town operates without a fire safety certificate or environmental clearance. Various agencies have identified irregularities and issued notices, but construction and business operations continue.
According to preliminary estimates from government bodies, hotel owners' associations and traders, more than 700 hotels, resorts and cottages across Cox’s Bazar district have various irregularities, including lack of fire safety.
Hotel owners estimate that at least 9 million tourists visit Cox’s Bazar annually. In case of a fire, there should be alarm systems, initial firefighting equipment and safe emergency exits. The fatalities at Tuptup have exposed the severe lack of these facilities and the failure of government oversight.
From 200 to 2,000 hotels and resorts in 25 years
Approximate figures collected during the investigation show that Cox's Bazar had over 200 hotels and resorts in 2000. By 2010, the figure climbed to nearly 500. It crossed 1,000 in 2020. Currently, it has over 2,000 hotels, resorts and cottages combined. Tourist accommodation facilities have multiplied several times over the past two and a half decades.
Within just four square kilometers of Cox’s Bazar town, there are 537 hotels and resorts. The business has also expanded beyond the town along Marine Drive, reaching Himchhari, Inani, Patwar Tek and Teknaf. Reports show that around 60 resorts and cottages have been built along the Marine Drive since the mass uprising on 5 August 2024.
However, approvals and safety standards have not kept pace with the rapid expansion of tourism. According to data from relevant departments, only 115 hotels and resorts in the district hold fire safety certificates. Just 44 establishments have environmental clearances. Government agencies have no coordinated list of how many businesses operate without these documents.
CDA Chairman Engineer Mohammad Jasim Uddin told Prothom Alo that around 2,500 structures have sprung up along both sides of Marine Drive. Among them are about 250 hotels, resorts and cottages. Except for a few star-rated properties, none have valid approvals.
Cottages go up first, paperwork follows
In the Sonarpara area along Marine Drive, six cottages were seen being built with bamboo and cane. Despite having no government approvals, construction work continues. Imran Nazir, one of the owners identifying himself as a businessman, told Prothom Alo that he has applied for a fire safety certificate and is preparing documents for other official clearances. He added that he purchased the land from a local resident.
At the Sailor Beach Resort in Patowartek, 15 rooms are being prepared to accommodate over 30 guests. The resort was built about a year ago. Manager Mamun Hossain said they have contacted government offices for approvals.
In other words, instead of obtaining approvals prior to construction, entrepreneurs reach out to authorities only after building the structures. Facing no obstacles on the ground, they build first and seek paperwork later.
For hotels and resorts, building plan approvals, business licenses, environmental clearances, and fire safety permits are separate requirements. Paperwork from one agency cannot make up for the absence of another's approval. Furthermore, land use and construction restrictions in ECAs must also be adhered to.
No clearance even for eight-storey hotel
The eight-story Hotel ‘Cox Rotana’ stands in the Kolatoli area of Cox's Bazar. The Fire Service reported that this hotel lacks both a fire safety certificate and a fire safety plan. A notice was served recently and another will be issued. The Department of Environment confirmed that the hotel also lacks an environmental clearance certificate.
The owner of the hotel, Md. Farid, lives in Dubai. It is looked after by local journalist MR Mahbub. He claimed the hotel runs in full compliance with all rules and has all necessary documents. However, staff at the hotel failed to show any paperwork when visited.
According to the two agencies, Hotel Sea Shore, Arham Resort, and Modern Resort also lack fire safety certificates and environmental clearances. The Fire Service recently issued notices to these establishments. Pearl Avenue also has no fire license or fire safety plan and was similarly served a notice.
While agencies identify lapses through notices, businesses keep running without resolving those issues. In Tuptup’s case, tourist bookings never stopped despite notices from multiple agencies.
Construction inside ecologically critical areas
Cox's Bazar district has three designated Ecologically Critical Areas (ECAs): the Cox’s Bazar–Teknaf beach area, Sonadia and Saint Martin’s Island. There are strict restrictions to protect the natural environment and biodiversity of these zones.
On-site inspection revealed a local man named Md. Tanvirul building four cottages inside an ECA along Marine Drive. He could not be reached. Rabiul Hasan, a construction worker on the site, said work started three months ago and will take another two months to finish.
Under the Environment Conservation Act, gazette notifications declaring ECAs prohibit specific harmful activities. The 2016 management rules make Department of Environment approval mandatory for changing the land classification of ECA plots. Authorities are also tasked with creating management plans and conducting field inspections.
CDA Chairman Jasim Uddin said building restrictions along both sides of the roughly 80-kilometer Marine Drive prevent the authority from approving plans. Yet, structures continue to go up. Over 150 illegally built establishments have been served notices, and more will be inspected and listed.
Records indicate that 234 hotels and resorts have been established on Saint Martin's Island. For years, illegal construction took place on the island. Under the interim government, the Department of Environment initiated lawsuits, fines, and construction shutdowns, significantly curbing new construction at the time.
Regarding ongoing construction along Marine Drive, Department of Environment Director Jamir Uddin told Prothom Alo yesterday that resorts are being constructed in ECAs in violation of regulations. He said they impose fines, issue notices, and file lawsuits, yet the construction does not stop.
When contacted, State Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Sheikh Faridul Islam told Prothom Alo that no one will be permitted to build hotels or cottages in the ECA zones of Cox's Bazar anymore. He stressed that verifying fire safety systems in hotels and cottages is now the most critical priority. Since many tourists will visit during the upcoming winter, their safety must be ensured, and establishments without fire safety certificates should be sealed off.
Duties end with fines and cases
The Department of Environment is taking action against operating without environmental clearances and building in violation of ECA rules. According to documents from its Cox’s Bazar office, 55 hotels, resorts, and restaurants were fined a total of Tk 12.73 million in compensation over the past year.
Among them, GD Samudra Bilas was fined Tk 750,000, Hotel Kallol Tk 390,000, Titan Hotel and Restaurant Tk 160,000 and Sea Pearl Beach Resort Tk 438,000.
Separate agency data shows 28 lawsuits were filed against over 100 resorts for similar violations, including eight cases against 34 resorts on Saint Martin's Island.
Stakeholders believe that fines, notices, and cases against illegal hotels and resorts along Marine Drive remain confined to paper. Dipak Sharma, President of the Cox's Bazar Forest and Environment Conservation Council, told Prothom Alo that responsible agencies simply fulfill formalities with nominal fines, notices, and cases. Countless businesses continue running while devastating the environment in utter disregard of the law. He stated that protecting the environment requires strict administrative action—including immediate eviction and demolition of illegal structures—rather than just financial penalties or lawsuits.
An unplanned city
The CDA chairman stated that since its establishment in 2016, around 1,700 building designs have been approved across the district. Between 50 and 100 applications are received each month, which are approved after field verifications. He claimed that illegal structures are also being demolished.
However, separate figures on how many of these approved plans were for hotels and resorts were unavailable. CDA sources noted that out of 1,700 structures in the town alone, around 550 are hotels, resorts, and guesthouses. Most were built without adequate approvals.
Addressing the issue, Deputy Commissioner Md. A Mannan told Prothom Alo that many hotels and resorts were built in the past in violation of regulations. Claiming regular drives are underway, he said over 200 illegal structures, including several hotels and resorts were removed from the town over the last two weeks.
Abul Kashem Sikder, President of the Cox's Bazar Hotel-Guesthouse Owners Association, said 187 of the town’s 537 hotels are members of his organisation. He claimed that almost all member establishments possess the necessary permits.
Fazlul Quader Chowdhury, Cox's Bazar President of environmental group Dharitri Rokkhay Amra (DHORA), told Prothom Alo that negligence by CDA, district administration, Department of Environment and Fire Service allowed unauthorized hotels, resorts, and cottages to spring up one after another. Construction is still ongoing. The entire town of Cox's Bazar has developed in an unplanned manner.
Case filed over fire incident
Police have filed a case against 23 individuals over the fire incident at Tuptup Resort. The resort owner, Md. Tanvir, has been named the prime accused. Sub-Inspector (SI) Ashish Sutradhar of Ukhia Police Station filed the case as plaintiff on Saturday night.
Ukhia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Atiqur Rahman Majumder said that four people were named alongside 19 unidentified accused. Resort manager Zahidul Islam alias Sumon, detained at the scene on Saturday afternoon, has been arrested in the case.
Relatives awaiting bodies
The bodies of the 10 deceased victims are being kept in the mortuary of Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital. Although relatives rushed to the hospital, they could not take custody of the bodies. The administration said DNA tests will be conducted to identify the victims because the bodies were severely burned and disfigured.
Sabuktagin Mahmud Shohel, the hospital's Resident Medical Officer (RMO), said preliminary identities of six victims were gathered. However, which body belongs to whom could not be ascertained. The Deputy Commissioner stated that the bodies would be handed over once identities are confirmed via DNA profiling.
Meanwhile, Nasrin Akter, who was staying at the resort, remains missing. She checked into the resort on Thursday with two friends. One of them, Irin Jahan, said two of them went to the beach early Saturday morning while Nasrin stayed behind in the room to sleep. Upon returning, they saw the resort engulfed in flames. Standing on Marine Drive, they could do nothing but scream.
Receiving the news, Nasrin’s husband Dewan Faisal rushed from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar on Saturday afternoon. Nasrin was a teacher at Swapnobilas Niribili School in Ashulia. They were married six years ago. Faisal could not find his wife after searching both the resort and the hospital.
Speaking on the hospital premises that night, he said that given the condition of the bodies, there is no way to identify anyone visually, and DNA tests will be required.