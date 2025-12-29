Mymensingh
Miscreants removed sections of railway track, causing a train to derail
Supporters of candidates denied BNP nomination have been protesting since Saturday afternoon in Mymensingh-10 (Gafargaon) constituency, demanding a change in the party’s nomination.
Amid this, late Sunday night, miscreants removed nearly 20 feet of railway track, causing the Dhaka-bound Agnibina Express train to derail.
Railway officials and police sources reported that at around 5:10am on Monday, the Intercity Agnibina Express, traveling from Tarakandi to Dhaka, suddenly derailed near Saltia Mathkhola, about two kilometers before Gafargaon Railway Station.
Approximately 20 feet of the track had been deliberately removed at the spot. The derailment affected the engine and the first three carriages of the train. As a result, train operations on the Dhaka-Mymensingh railway line have been suspended.
Gafargaon station master Hanif Ali said, "Those protesting over nominations usually come out after 9am, but someone removed nearly 20 feet of track late at night. We are at the site. A rescue train has been dispatched from Dhaka. After recovering the derailed train and repairing the track, train services will resume."
Party sources stated that on Saturday afternoon, BNP finalised Mohammad Aktaruzzaman, former Joint Convener of Mymensingh District South BNP, as its candidate for this constituency.
Five other leaders had also been campaigning for the BNP nomination from this seat. They are Alamgir Mahmud Alam, AB Siddiqur Rahman, member Mushfiqur Rahman, Al-Fattah, and Mofakkharul Islam.
Immediately after the nomination announcement on Saturday, supporters of the denied candidates AB Siddiqur Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahman began protesting.
In various places, fires were set on the roads, and the party’s nominated candidate was declared unwelcome.
Protests continued from Saturday afternoon through late at night and throughout Sunday.
Roads were blocked by setting fires in different areas. Magistrates and law enforcement agencies worked to control the situation. For two consecutive days, road and rail communication has been disrupted.
Acting Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mymensingh Railway Police, Aktar Hossain, said, "A section of the railway track was deliberately removed, causing the Dhaka-bound Agnibina Express train to derail. We have been trying to maintain control over the situation for two days. An investigation is underway to determine who was responsible for this incident."