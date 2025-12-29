Miscreants removed sections of railway track, causing a train to derail

Supporters of candidates denied BNP nomination have been protesting since Saturday afternoon in Mymensingh-10 (Gafargaon) constituency, demanding a change in the party’s nomination.

Amid this, late Sunday night, miscreants removed nearly 20 feet of railway track, causing the Dhaka-bound Agnibina Express train to derail.

Railway officials and police sources reported that at around 5:10am on Monday, the Intercity Agnibina Express, traveling from Tarakandi to Dhaka, suddenly derailed near Saltia Mathkhola, about two kilometers before Gafargaon Railway Station.

Approximately 20 feet of the track had been deliberately removed at the spot. The derailment affected the engine and the first three carriages of the train. As a result, train operations on the Dhaka-Mymensingh railway line have been suspended.