Fire at MP Nusrat’s house: 4-5 potential causes identified, further investigation recommended
Further investigation has been recommended regarding the fire incident at the Kushtia residence of Nusrat Tabassum, Member of Parliament (MP) from reserved women's seats. The investigation committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs has put forward this recommendation.
The committee made this recommendation as it could not specifically identify the origin or exact cause of the fire. After analysing four to five potential causes, it called for further investigation into them.
After a one-time extension, the committee submitted its report to Dhaka early on Wednesday. The report is expected to reach the Ministry of Home Affairs by noon.
Ahmed Mahbub-ul-Islam, deputy director of local government in Kushtia and head of the investigation committee, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said that after finishing the investigative work, committee members sat together to prepare the report.
The 15–20-page report was sealed and sent to the ministry through an official. He added that nothing more can be disclosed and he cannot comment on what the ministry will do next.
Speaking to several members involved in the investigation, it was learnt that the report identified a cigarette or mosquito coil burning inside the house as possible sources of the fire. Old electrical wiring inside the house is also being considered a possible cause. The committee analysed four to five possible causes and recommended further investigation into them.
As part of the investigation, the committee took lengthy statements from several residents of the house and people living in the surrounding area. Their statements have also been included in the report. The possible causes were identified after analysing the accounts of those interviewed.
A committee member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the report also noted that the possibility of the fire being caused by a petrol bomb is very low.
The fire broke out late at night on Wednesday (11 November) at the house of MP and NCP leader Nusrat Tabassum in Bagowan village of Daulatpur upazila, Kushtia. She filed a case at Daulatpur police station, accusing local leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League and Jubo League of setting the house on fire and carrying out an explosion in an attempt to kill her family members.
The Ministry of Home Affairs formed the investigation committee on 12 November and initially asked it to submit a report within three days. The committee later sought an additional seven working days from 16 November. Tuesday was the final day of the extended deadline.
The other three members of the committee are additional director (operations) of the Border Guard Bangladesh's Kushtia sector Major Asrarul Haque, additional superintendent of police (Bheramara circle) in Kushtia Delwar Hossain and assistant director of Kushtia Fire Service and Civil Defence Wadud Hossain.