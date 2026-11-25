Further investigation has been recommended regarding the fire incident at the Kushtia residence of Nusrat Tabassum, Member of Parliament (MP) from reserved women's seats. The investigation committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs has put forward this recommendation.

The committee made this recommendation as it could not specifically identify the origin or exact cause of the fire. After analysing four to five potential causes, it called for further investigation into them.

After a one-time extension, the committee submitted its report to Dhaka early on Wednesday. The report is expected to reach the Ministry of Home Affairs by noon.