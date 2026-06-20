Police identify armed assailants but fail to find them

Police have failed to arrest any of the armed assailants involved in the public shooting of Jubo Dal leader Masudul Haque Chowdhury, 45 in Raozan, Chattogram, even seven days after the incident.

The victim’s relatives have expressed frustration over the lack of progress. Police, however, say that they have identified the gunmen and continue operations to apprehend them.

On 15 June, two days after the killing, the victim’s elder brother, Peyarul Haque Chowdhury, filed a case with Raozan police station.

The complaint named 11 individuals, including Mohammad Raihan, described as an associate of fugitive criminal Sajjad Ali Khan, who is currently abroad, along with his associates Mohammad Ilias, Mohammad Mobarak, Didarul Alam and Mohammad Yusuf. The complaint also named eight unidentified suspects.