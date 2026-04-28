Uranium loaded into Rooppur reactor, Bangladesh moves towered nuclear power generation

The use of nuclear fuel, or uranium, has begun in the reactor of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna. The fuel loading was inaugurated this Tuesday afternoon under tight security. Through this, Bangladesh has become the world’s 33rd country to use nuclear energy.

Science and Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam attended the inauguration ceremony of the fuel loading.

He said, “Today is a historic moment. The project has been implemented with the highest priority given to safety. With the fuel loading today, Bangladesh has become part of history. Electricity from the nuclear power plant will play a significant role not only in Pabna but also in the country’s socio-economic development.”