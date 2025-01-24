Khulna University student shot dead
A student of Khulna University has been shot dead by unidentified miscreants in the divisional city.
The incident took place at 9:30 pm on Friday, when he – Arnab Kumar Sarker, 26, son of Nitish Chandara Sarker – was taking tea on the Abu Ahmed road in the city’s Sonadanga area.
Sheikh Mahmudul Hasan, a professor of Khulna University’s business administration discipline, confirmed that Arnab was a Master’s student of their department.
According to witnesses, when Arnab was taking tea leaning against a motorcycle at the Tentultala crossing in the city, the miscreants appeared there on a motorcycle and shot him in the head before fleeing the spot. The bullet pierced Arnab’s head, leaving him injured critically.
Locals rescued him immediately and took him to a private hospital – City Medical College Hospital. But the physicians pronounced him dead.
Md Moniruzzaman, deputy commissioner of the Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), told Prothom Alo that they are looking into the incident and have already started drives to arrest the involved individuals.