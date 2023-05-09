Swechchhasebak League leader hacked to death in Bogura

Miscreants hacked a local Swechchhasebak League leader to death in Malgram area of Bogura city on Tuesday, reports UNB.
The deceased has been identified as Nahid (28) from Malgram Kasai Para area. Noor-e-Alam Siddique, officer-in-charge of Bogra Sadar police station, confirmed the matter, adding they could not identify the killers immediately. Efforts are underway to arrest the culprits.
According to police and local sources, around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, some youths who had previous enmity with Nahid, stabbed him on the head with a sharp weapon and fled.
Later, locals rescued him and took him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College where the on-duty physicians declared him dead.