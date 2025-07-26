4 killed in Khagrachhari gunfight: Police

Four people were killed in a gunfight between two groups at Dighinala of Khagrachhari at around 8:00pm on Friday, the police have said.

Police and local residents said the incident of gunfight took place between the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS) and the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF).

Around 8:00pm, two groups from two different organisations confronted each other in the Sindhu Karbaripara area, and both sides opened fire.

According to the police, four members of the military wing of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF), known as the “People’s Liberation Army,” were killed in the incident. However, their names and identities have not been confirmed.