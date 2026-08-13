Severe gas crisis triggers protests, highway blockade in Brahmanbaria
Severe gas shortages have caused widespread suffering in Brahmanbaria, disrupting cooking at homes and forcing CNG filling stations to shut down.
The crisis began late Wednesday night in Sarail and spread to several parts of the district from Thursday morning.
The shortage also triggered protests by CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers, who blocked the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in protest against the closure of filling stations.
Around 1pm today, the drivers blocked the road in front of a CNG station in Kuttapara area of Sarail upazila. The blockade caused long traffic jams on both sides of the highway. They later withdrew following intervention by highway police.
Abdul Halim, inspector (operations) of Sarail Khatihata Highway Police Station, told Prothom Alo that several CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers, unable to get gas, had gathered on the highway and attempted to create disorder by placing bricks and stones on the road. Police arrived after being informed and dispersed them.
According to local residents, gas supply was cut off without prior notice in parts of Sarail and Sadar upazila late Wednesday night. Gas briefly returned around 3pm Thursday but was cut off again shortly afterwards.
As a result, many households were unable to cook. Some residents cooked on clay stoves, while others bought food from hotels.
Hasna Hena, a lecturer at Brahmanbaria United College and a resident of Pairtala area, said gas supply to her home stopped in the morning.
“I waited until noon, but the gas did not return. With no other option, I bought food from a hotel for lunch,” she told Prothom Alo on Thursday afternoon.
Bashirul Islam, a resident of Kuttapara in Sarail, said such a severe shortage had not occurred recently. “There was no gas in our household stove from morning until 3pm. Supply returned after 4pm but the pressure was low. It stopped again shortly afterwards,” he said.
Upon inquiry, it was learned that residents in various parts of the district have been facing gas cuts every day from 11pm to 6am for about a year.
Gas pressure also remains low at different times during the day. But on Thursday, residents in several areas received virtually no gas throughout the day.
Aklima Begum, a resident of Kandipara in the town, said she could not cook despite waiting all day.
“I could not even turn on the stove since morning. My sons bought bread from a shop and ate it. How are we supposed to manage if there is no gas like this?” she said.
The gas shortage has also affected transport services. CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers have allegedly been charging passengers higher fares because they cannot obtain gas.
Shankar Das, a resident of Medda area in the town, travelled to Kamoura in Ashuganj for urgent work. He said the fare from Kumarshil intersection to Sarail Bishwaroad is normally Tk50 per person by CNG-run auto-rickshaw, but he had to pay Tk70 on Thursday. “I had to spend an additional Tk 40 for the round trip,” he said.
Auto-rickshaw driver Russel Mia said fares had increased because there was no gas at CNG filling stations.
According to the Brahmanbaria office of gas supplier Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Ltd, the district has 23,178 residential customers and 161 commercial customers, including small and cottage industries and restaurants.
Daily gas demand in Brahmanbaria is five to six million cubic feet. On average, 9.5 million cubic feet of gas is supplied daily during winter and 8.5 million cubic feet during summer.
Shafiqul Haque, Deputy General Manager of Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Limited in Brahmanbaria, told Prothom Alo that gas supply and pressure have decreased in various areas of the district since Wednesday due to LNG-related issues.
This situation arose because of LNG maintenance work. He stated that he does not know when this problem will end.