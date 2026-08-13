Severe gas crisis triggers protests, highway blockade in Brahmanbaria

Severe gas shortages have caused widespread suffering in Brahmanbaria, disrupting cooking at homes and forcing CNG filling stations to shut down.

The crisis began late Wednesday night in Sarail and spread to several parts of the district from Thursday morning.

The shortage also triggered protests by CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers, who blocked the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in protest against the closure of filling stations.

Around 1pm today, the drivers blocked the road in front of a CNG station in Kuttapara area of Sarail upazila. The blockade caused long traffic jams on both sides of the highway. They later withdrew following intervention by highway police.