Gopalganj violence: No autopsy for those killed
Although the situation became mostly normal after the clash centering the ‘July march’ programme of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj, the curfew imposed in the district has been extended.
The funerals of four of those who were shot dead during the clashes were held on Wednesday and Thursday without any autopsy. As of Thursday night, no cases were filed over the incident.
Earlier, on Wednesday, the members of Awami League and its banned student wing Chhatra League carried out attacks at several places in the districts centering the NCP programme, which eventually led to a clash between the law enforcement agencies and pro-AL activists.
Five people were shot dead during the violence, after which a curfew was imposed in Gopalganj town. Following discussions with various law enforcement agencies on the overall law and order situation in the district, Divisional Commissioner Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury announced yesterday that the curfew would be extended.
As per the decision, the curfew will remain in effect until 11:00 am today. After a three-hour break, it will resume at 2:00 pm and continue until further notice.
The five people killed in the clashes were identified as Ramzan Kazi, a mason from Harinahati village in Kotalipara; Sohel Rana, a mobile parts trader from Purba Miyapara area; Dipto Saha, a garment shop owner from Udayan Road; and Iman Talukder, a shop employee from Bherar Bazar area in Sadar upazila and Ramzan Munshi, who succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) today, Friday.
All four were shot dead by law enforcement personnel, the family of the deceased claimed.
No post-mortems conducted
None of the four who died on Wednesday underwent inquest or post-mortem examinations. Among the deceased, Iman Talukder was buried at Getpara municipal graveyard at 7:00 am yesterday, while Sohel Molla was laid to rest at his family graveyard in Tungipara at the same time. Ramzan was buried at Getpara graveyard on Wednesday night after Esha prayers. Garment trader Dipto Saha was cremated the same night at the municipal cremation ground.
Jibitesh Biswas, superintendent of Gopalganj General Hospital, told Prothom Alo that the bodies of all four victims had been brought to the hospital, but no autopsies were conducted. He added that many others had received treatment for injuries.
Police did not conduct inquest reports on the bodies either. Family members alleged that no death certificates were issued from the hospital.
Dhaka Range DIG Rezaul Karim Mallick acknowledged that no autopsies were conducted on the four victims. Speaking to reporters, he said over 25 people had so far been detained. When asked why the post-mortems were not carried out, he did not give a direct answer, saying only, “We will bring the matter under legal procedure. Preparations are underway to file a case in connection with the incident.”
A report from the police regarding the law and order situation in Gopalganj district stated, “An unruly crowd forcibly took away the bodies of the four deceased from the district hospital without allowing post-mortem examinations.” This report was shared with the media by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.
However, Ramzan’s uncle, Kolim Munshi, told Prothom Alo, “I saw in the video that my nephew was shot. We took him to the hospital, but we couldn't save him. When we tried to take the body to the police station, we found the gate closed. Later, we took the body back to the hospital for post-mortem. But the hospital staff said, ‘You better take him home now. There might be trouble here.’ So we couldn’t get the post-mortem done.”
Zahidul Islam Talukder, uncle of the deceased Sohel Mollah, told Prothom Alo on Thursday, “Yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon I got a call that my nephew Sohel had been shot dead. By the time I arrived, the body had already been brought home from the hospital. No post-mortem or death certificate was issued by the hospital.”
Press Conference
After reviewing the law and order situation, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury told a press conference that the death of four people has been confirmed. Some 40 to 50 members of law enforcement were injured. Twenty people have been arrested. The police operation to apprehend the perpetrators is underway. There is no reason to panic or be afraid. The situation is under the control of law enforcement agencies.
Md Abdul Mabud, additional DIG of Dhaka range, and SM Tarek Sultan, additional district magistrate of Gopalganj. Among others, were present at the briefing.
Situation in town
Following repeated incidents of attacks, clashes, vandalism, and arson throughout Wednesday, a curfew has been in effect since that night. After a night filled with fear and anxiety, Thursday morning saw a tense calm. Roads throughout the city were littered with bricks, sticks, and various barriers that had obstructed vehicle movement. However, the situation gradually began to normalize.
At around 2:15 pm, police were seen taking five individuals into custody from a narrow alley near BSCIC intersection in the city. No official statement was available as to why they were being detained.
A plainclothes police officer on duty stated that the individuals were not only violating the curfew but also had other allegations against them that would be investigated.
A few minutes after the police vehicle left with four detainees, a woman was seen running and crying. Speaking on condition of anonymity, she said, “They took my husband. Did you see it? I had only sent him to the market. He in not involved with any political party.”
Gopalganj district Jail was also attacked during Wednesday’s clashes. Yesterday afternoon, Additional IG Prisons, Colonel Md Tanvir Hossain, visited the jail.
He told newspersons that the prison guards displayed great courage during the incident. Everyone inside the jail remained safe and was locked in securely. Law enforcement agencies took control of the situation outside.
He mentioned that there was no damage inside the jail and that legal action will be taken in connection with the incident.
Probe body formed
The interim government has formed a committee to investigate the violence and deaths that occurred in Gopalganj on Wednesday. This was announced in a press release posted on the verified Facebook page of the Chief Adviser on Thursday.
The three-member committee is headed by Nasimul Gani, senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The other two members are additional secretaries—one from the Ministry of Public Administration and the other from the Ministry of Law and Justice.
The committee has been instructed to submit a full report to the Chief Adviser’s Office within two weeks.