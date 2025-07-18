Gopalganj violence: No autopsy for those killed

Although the situation became mostly normal after the clash centering the ‘July march’ programme of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj, the curfew imposed in the district has been extended.

The funerals of four of those who were shot dead during the clashes were held on Wednesday and Thursday without any autopsy. As of Thursday night, no cases were filed over the incident.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the members of Awami League and its banned student wing Chhatra League carried out attacks at several places in the districts centering the NCP programme, which eventually led to a clash between the law enforcement agencies and pro-AL activists.

Five people were shot dead during the violence, after which a curfew was imposed in Gopalganj town. Following discussions with various law enforcement agencies on the overall law and order situation in the district, Divisional Commissioner Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury announced yesterday that the curfew would be extended.

As per the decision, the curfew will remain in effect until 11:00 am today. After a three-hour break, it will resume at 2:00 pm and continue until further notice.