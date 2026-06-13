Juba Dal leader assaults woman in Noakhali

A local Jubo Dal leader allegedly assaulted a woman in public in Noakhali’s Subarnachar upazila.

The incident took place around 11:00am on Saturday (13 June) in Mohammadpur Union.

A video of the assault has since circulated on social media.

The accused, Md Shafiq (38), is a former general secretary of a ward unit of Jubo Dal in Mohammadpur Union.

According to the victim, her husband works at Shafik’s fish farm. She alleged that the Jubo Dal leader had withheld her husband’s wages for the past two months.

As a result, the family struggled financially during Eid-ul-Azha. Her husband subsequently stopped working at the farm, which reportedly infuriated the Juba Dal leader.